COAS Bajwa welcomes US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday welcomed President Biden’s announcement of withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The statement comes after Angela Ageler, US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan called on Army chief Gen Bajwa at GHQ here on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and overall regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan Peace Process were discussed in detail.

COAS welcomed President Biden’s announcement of the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. He further reiterated that a prosperous, stable and peaceful Afghanistan is in the best interest of Pakistan in particular and the region in general, said the ISPR.

COAS also hoped for greater Pak-US bilateral cooperation in all domains in the future, the ISPR added.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process and also assured of US continued assistance for the common cause of peace in Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday it’s “time to end” America’s longest war with the unconditional withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

A senior administration official said the US military exit would be completed by September 11.

