COAS Bajwa visits Kohat, appreciates operational readiness of troops

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has visited Kohat where he was briefed over operational preparedness and prevailing security situation, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

Director-General (DG) ISPR said on its Twitter account that COAS Bajwa paid a visit to Kohat where he laid floral wreath at Shuhada monument. The army chief was accompanied by Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood.

The army chief was briefed over operational preparedness and prevailing security situation including border security measures along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

He was apprised of the troops’ assistance to the nationals against COVID-19 pandemic. COAS Bajwa interacted with troops busy in relief activities. General Bajwa ap

The army chief appreciated officers and soldiers for operational readiness, continuous vigilance and high morale.

During the visit, COAS also visited COVID-19 facility at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Kohat.

He said that Pakistan Army shall continue assisting other institutions in fighting the pandemic besides reaching out to people particularly those affected by COVID-19 for bringing comfort in the hour of distress.

