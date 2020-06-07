US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad calls on COAS Bajwa: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Zalmay Khalilzad discussed the matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation. They also exchanged views over Afghan refugees issue, ongoing reconciliation process and Pakistan-Afghanistan border management.

According to ISPR, both sides shared steps taken in this regards and agreed to continue working towards mutually agreed goals.

Earlier on May 17, Zalmay Khalilzad had announced the agreement between President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani and his political opponent Dr Abdullah Abdullah to form an inclusive government in the country.

Khalilzad had said: “After a protracted period, Pres Ghani & Dr Abdullah have agreed to form an inclusive government in which Dr Abdullah will be the peace process lead. The outline for this compromise has been in place for 10 weeks. We welcome the compromise and wish the new government success.”

In a subsequent tweet on the matter, he added that the United States was prepared to partner with the new government in a peace process that ends the war. He added that the process must be based on timely implementation of commitments made to date. Both leaders should not repeat mistakes in governing that existed under the National Unity Government (NUG), as Afghans negotiated for it.

He also said that it was high time to take the resolve of the Afghan people seriously. He said that the world deserves to see an end to this conflict. He had urged Dr Abdullah to move forward with full speed and urgency, and be sincerely supported therein by the current Afghan government.

