COAS, Bill Gates discuss COVID-19, polio situation in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday held a telephone conversation with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Co-Chair Bill Gates and discussed COVID-19 situation and polio eradication drive in Pakistan, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the telephonic conversation, General Qamar Javed Bajwa termed the fight against the crippling disease and the COVID-19 “national cause,” said the military’s media wing.

The COAS attributed the efforts for a polio-free Pakistan to the grassroots workers including mobile teams, law enforcement agencies and polio workers. The army chief said that they cannot declare victory until complete eradication of polio from the country. On the occasion, Bill Gates appreciated the Pakistan Army for supporting the national polio drive.

Last year on December 10, Prime Minister Imran Khan had telephoned Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Co-chair Bill Gates to discuss the current coronavirus situation and the polio eradication drive in the country.

During the telephonic conversation, matters of mutual interest, ways to mitigate the pandemic’s impact on the economy and health, polio eradication drive, Ehsaas programme and other issues had been discussed.

Imran Khan had apprised Bill Gates about the government’s policy to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. He had said that the government saved people from hunger and the deadly virus by imposing smart lockdown.

