COAS discusses Kashmir, Afghanistan situation with US CENTCOM chief

RAWALPINDI: A high-level US military delegation led by United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Kenneth F McKenzie Jr called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters on Monday.

The current situation in India-occupied Kashmir and Afghanistan, regional security as well as geo-strategic environment came under discussion during the meeting, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The high-level meeting follows on the heels of US President Donald Trump’s cancelling peace talks with Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders after the militant group said it was behind an attack in Kabul that killed an American soldier and 11 other people.

The Foreign Office in a statement on Sunday said, “We have learnt about the cancellation of President Trump’s meeting with the Taliban and Afghan Government representatives in Camp David. Pakistan has always condemned violence and called on all sides for restraint and commitment to pursue the process.”

“Pakistan has been facilitating the peace and reconciliation process in good faith and as a shared responsibility, and has encouraged all sides to remain engaged with sincerity and patience”.

Pakistan will continue to monitor the developments, the FO said.

“Pakistan reiterates its principled policy stance that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and urges that both sides must re-engage to find negotiated peace from the ongoing political settlement process.

Pakistan looks for optimised engagement following earliest resumption of talks,” the statement read.

