COAS General Bajwa pays homage to police martyrs

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has paid homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Police and their families in his message on the occasion of Police Martyrs Day being observed today.

In a tweet shared by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, the COAS paid salute to martyrs of Pakistan Police & their families on Police Martyrs Day. Pakistan Police over the years has proved to be a strong professional force.

“Salute to martyrs of Pakistan Police & their families on Police Martyrs Day. Pakistan Police over the years has proved to be a strong professional force. Pakistan Police has made phenomenal contributions alongside other security forces in counter terrorism operations”, COAS. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 4, 2019

the Police Martyrs Day is being observed today, countrywide.

Police Martyrs Day aims to honor brave fighters of the nation and express solidarity with their families.

The police department is honoring the sacrifices of ‘Jawans’ who laid down their lives for the country while performing their duties.

The Martyrs Day was observed for the fourth consecutive year on the death anniversary of Shaheed Safwat Ghayur, the commandant of Frontier Constabulary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police who was martyred in a suicide attack on his vehicle on August 4, 2010.

