ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan here in Islamabad at the Prime Minister’s office, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid was also present in the meeting.

Matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting.

On Jan. 11, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had met with PM Imran to discuss the Machh incident, Afghan peace process, Indian ceasefire violations along Line of Control (LoC) and regional security matters.

The civil-military leadership expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the Machh incident and had vowed to bring the culprits behind the Machh tragedy to justice at all costs.

