RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), paid a visit to Miranshah and interacted with tribal elders from North and South Waziristan districts, a press release of Inter-Services Public Relations said on Friday.

While interacting with the tribal elders, General Bajwa said that cross border terrorist incidents are gradually reducing due to solidification of Pakistan-Afghanistan border especially the ongoing fencing.

“However, enduring peace inside Pakistan is linked to peace in Afghanistan for which Pakistan is playing its role.”

COAS said that Afghanistan is our brotherly Muslim neighbour and we wish peace in Afghanistan as much for Pakistan.

He urged tribal mashrans [elders] to continue playing their elderly role in guiding the youth. Combination of experience & wisdom of elders with energy and talent of the youth is recipe for success, the army chief said.

Referring to few improvised explosive device (IED) incidents in recent past, the army chief asked them to stay alert and watchful against those facilitators and abettors who are morphed into peaceful citizens and working for the inimical forces.

He said that dealing with those few through force is not difficult however even at the cost casualties of security forces we deal them ensuring that peaceful citizens are not harmed. It is only with mutual cooperation that we will defeat such terrorists, he added.

Tribal elders assured General Bajwa that they shall continue supporting security forces in maintaining security environment.

They requested the army chief for speedy completion of ongoing projects besides suggesting few additional. COAS Bajwa said that gradually all projects shall get realised and upon completion these projects shall bring enduring peace, stability and prosperity in the area.

Commander Peshawer Corps was also present during the meeting.

