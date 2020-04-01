Troops on ground must reach out to citizens in every corner of Pakistan: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa issued orders to troops on the ground to reach out to citizens in every nook and corner of the country for protecting them against coronavirus pandemic, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The army chief issued the directing while attending a briefing of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to review the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan.

According to ISPR, COAS Bajwa said, “All necessary measures to ensure public safety are being taken. We can’t afford to leave any segment of society at the mercy of this pandemic. Troops on ground must reach out to citizens in every nook & corner of Pakistan not only to protect them against this pandemic but for bringing comfort in this hour of distress.

“Only through a coherent national effort we can address all vulnerabilities before they turn into threats. The planned measures, if implemented timely will contribute to safety and well being of every Pakistani and society at large,” said the army chief.

“We must Rise – and rise together irrespective of caste, colour, creed and religion fighting as One Nation. The task at hand is daunting, but we have overcome difficult situations before.

“This time the challenge is entirely different. Armed Forces will stand shoulder to shoulder with nation to guard the border between people and COVID-19. Pak Army being part of national effort will not leave any stone unturned for security and safety of people of Pak,” vowed COAS Bajwa.

COAS Bajwa attended a special briefing at NCOC today which was attended by federal ministers including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Khusro Bakhtiar, Ali Zaidi, Murad Saeed, PM’s focal person on COVID-19, Interior Minister Brig (Retd) Ijaz Shah, special assistants Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Dr Zafar Mirza, Moeed Yusuf, Sania Nishtar and senior military officers.

The forum was briefed about the latest situation on containment efforts and enforcement measures against COVID-19 and deployment of troops across the country to assist federal and provincial administrations in aid of civil power, said the statement.

NCOC is serving as a nucleus for one window operation to synergize and articulate national effort against COVID-19, optimise informed decision making and ensure implementation of decisions of NSC/ NCC.

Commander Army Air Defence Command, Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan has been designated as chief coordinator of NCOC.

