JEDDAH: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on an official visit, called on Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief also met Saudi Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

During the meetings, the military’s media wing said, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan peace process, bilateral defence, security, collaboration for regional peace and connectivity were discussed.

“Pakistan is resolute in its commitment to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of KSA and defence of the two Holy Mosques,” the ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

It said the crown prince acknowledged Pakistan’s role towards regional peace and stability.

The ISPR quoted the crown price as saying, “the relations between KSA & Pakistan are based on bonds of brotherhood & mutual trust and both nations will continue to play their part for peace, stability & betterment of Muslim Ummah.”

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a three-day official visit to the Kingdom today. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other members of the cabinet.

