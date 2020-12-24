PM, COAS, ISI chief meet to discuss security situation of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) called Thursday on Prime Minister Imran Khan to brief him on the security situation on both internal and external fronts of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid was also present in the meeting where the three of them discussed “professional matters” pertaining to the armed forces of the country.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on PM @ImranKhanPTI . Director General ISI Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid was also present on the occasion. Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army and External and internal security situation was discussed. pic.twitter.com/nhK21Dx07c — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 24, 2020

The official Twitter page of ruling party Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) tweeted the development earlier today and shared a video of the meeting as well.

Separately about the internal security, the Prime Minister Imran Khan urged yesterday the police forces to give VIP treatment to all common man of the country and asked new recruits passed out to bring forth a new policing force in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a visit to Police Lines Headquarters in Islamabad where he attended the 33rd passing out parade of police recruits.

Upon his arrival of the police headquarters, a smartly turned out contingent of 11,000 personnel presented a general salute to PM Khan.

