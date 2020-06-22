COAS lauds Navy’s sacrifices for defending maritime frontiers

RAWALPINDI: Lauding the services of Navy War College, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said that Navy has always come up to nation’s expectation in defending the maritime frontiers of the motherland, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the Army chief made the remarks while addressing the participants of 49th Naval Staff Course and faculty members of Pakistan Navy War College.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS visited Pak Navy War College today, laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. COAS addressed participants of 49 Naval Staff Course & faculty members. While appreciating, COAS said that Naval War College is a prestigious institution of Pak Navy…1/3 pic.twitter.com/pjOHYRJz81 — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 22, 2020

The COAS said that Naval War College is a prestigious institution of Pak Navy where officers of Pakistan armed forces and friendly countries are trained for assumption of key appointments. “Navy’s history is full of valour, gallantry and scarifies,” he added.

During the address, the COAS also focused on geostrategic environment, security challenges and opportunities for Pakistan.

He also laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada (martyrs) Monument to pay homage to martyrs who laid their lives in the line of duty for defending the motherland.

Earlier upon arrival, the Army chief was received by Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafique, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College and Lt General Majid Ehsan Commander Lahore Corps.

