Pakistan Army, PLA key components of Pak-China strategic ties: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army and Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) are the key components of Pakistan-China strategic relations, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The army chief made the statement in connection with the celebrations of 93rd anniversary of founding of Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The Defence Attaché of Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, Major General Chen Wenrong Defence Attaché, along with delegation visited ISPR in connection with celebrations of 93rd anniversary of founding of Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar welcomed the delegation to ISPR on behalf of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS). The spokesperson of the military’s media wing felicitated PLA on momentous occasion of PLA anniversary.

Maj Gen Iftikhar conveyed compliments from the army chief and all ranks of armed forces to all ranks of PLA.

“Pakistan Army & PLA are the key components of Pak-China strategic relations & we are proud to be brothers in arms” said COAS.

The visiting dignitary expressed his gratitude for hosting the commemoration ceremony at ISPR.

Speaking on the occasion, Major General Chen Wenrong said that the military relations between China and Pakistan have strengthened over the years.

“The two countries have forged all-weather strategic partnership and China highly values the efforts made by Pakistan in all fields especially during COVID-19. China-Pakistan friendship will remain evergreen,” Major General Wenrong reiterated.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing, also sent a message of congratulations on PLA day, emphasising that the Pakistan-China military relations are an important pillar of the strategic ties between two countries.

He added that China looks forward to further expanding and enhancing military cooperation with Pakistan to make new contribution to the consolidation of bilateral relations and the maintenance of peace and stability in the region and beyond.

