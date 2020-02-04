COAS attends platinum jubilee ceremony of 1st PMA Long Course: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended the platinum jubilee ceremony of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Long Course, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The ceremony was also attended by veterans of the 1st PMA Long Course where the Army Chief paid rich tribute to the role of former military officers.

During the ceremony, COAS Bajwa said the Pakistani military has established an Army Institute of Military History in order to preserve the historic events. Young military officers could extract guidance tips from the preserved historical events in the institute, added the army chief.

According to ISPR, 1st PMA Long Course had commenced in January 1948 and 62 military officers including martyred Major Aziz Bhatti (Nishan-e-Haider) commissioned in the army on February 4 – 1950.

