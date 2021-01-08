RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Bahrain on an official visit from Jan 6-8, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

During his visit, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prince Salman bin Hamad bin lsa Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, Commander-In-Chief Bahrain Defence Forces, and Lieutenant General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Commander Bahrain National Guard.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation and regional security situation in Middle East came under discussion, the ISPR said, adding the Bahraini leadership reaffirmed their special relationship with Pakistan and also pledged to keep working for even better relations between the two brotherly countries.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The army chief was presented with the Bahrain Order (First Class) by Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for making significant contributions to defence cooperation between both the countries.

Later on COAS also witnessed the closing ceremony of PAK- Bahrain joint military exercise AL-BADAR-V at Sakhir Camp. He appreciated standard of training and the results attained.

Gen Bajwa said the exercise signifies the joint efforts of both nations against terrorism.

