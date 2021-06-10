COAS reiterates Pak Army’s ‘continued’ support for polio eradication

RAWALPINDI: Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) President and chair of Global Development Programme Christopher Elias called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

Matters related to Pakistan’s measures for polio eradication were discussed.

The army chief acknowledged the services rendered by polio health workers for the eradication of the crippling disease from Pakistan and termed it a national cause.

Christopher Elias appreciated Pakistan’s successful COVID-19 pandemic campaign and Pakistan Army’s tremendous contribution to bring it within manageable level.

Also Read: PM Imran Khan launches anti-polio vaccination campaign

General Bajwa appreciated untiring efforts of the foundation towards the noble cause of polio eradication at global level and assured of the Pakistan Army’s continued support for the cause.

On May 27, Gen Bajwa held a telephone conversation with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Co-Chair Bill Gates and discussed COVID-19 situation and polio eradication drive in Pakistan. During the telephonic conversation, General Qamar Javed Bajwa termed the fight against the crippling disease and the COVID-19 “national cause,” said the military’s media wing.

The COAS attributed the efforts for a polio-free Pakistan to the grassroots workers including mobile teams, law enforcement agencies and polio workers. The army chief said that they cannot declare victory until complete eradication of polio from the country. On the occasion, Bill Gates appreciated the Pakistan Army for supporting the national polio drive.

Comments

comments