COAS reaffirms resolve to defeat all challenges, including COVID-19

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his message on Pakistan Day reaffirmed the resolve and commitment to defeat all challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pakistan Resolution Day symbolises struggle for Pakistan,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, quoted him as saying that.

“While paying glowing tribute to our ancestors, we reaffirm our resolve and commitment to defeat all challenges including Covid-19 pandemic with Faith, Unity and self Discipline.”

The nation celebrated Pakistan Day today with simplicity in the face of the novel coronavirus outbreak and with the pledge to fight the pandemic.

All kinds of public gatherings, especially famous military parades were postponed as precautionary measures.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, in their separate messages on Pakistan Day, urged the countrymen to show utmost unity, discipline, and passion to fight the coronavirus pandemic that has engulfed the world.

