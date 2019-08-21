COAS says mainstreaming of ‘Madaris’ to open avenues for students

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday mainstreaming of religious seminaries will open avenues for students to excel in contemporary career streams.

“Ongoing efforts to bring Madaris in fold of mainstream national education system will open avenues for Madaris students to excel in contemporary career streams,” he said while addressing students belonging to Ittehad-e-Tanzeemate-Madaris Pakistan (ITMP), who met him at General Headquarters (GHQ) today.

Among them were 13 students, including four girls, who secured top positions in intermediate exams in various boards.

COAS congratulated the students for achieving top positions in various disciplines.

He urged the students to continue working hard and contribute towards prosperous and progressive Pakistan and be part of society as useful citizens.

The army chief also lauded the efforts and commitment of parents and teachers for providing environments to students to help them pass the exam with distinctions.

Later, COAS distributed prizes among high achievers and souvenirs among their parents and teachers in recognition of their efforts.

The students thanked the army chief for providing them this opportunity and recognition of their achievements.

