RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the family of late Lieutenant Nasir Hussain Khalid, who was martyred in an IED blast in North Waziristan on September 3, said military’s media wing on Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS, visited the family of martyred Lieutenant Nasir Hussain and prayed for the departed soul and offered Fateha. He acknowledged resolve of shaheed’s family and paid tribute to the brave officer for laying life in the line of duty defending the motherland

“No threat can deter resolve of a Nation which is united, resilient and honours its heroes,” the Inter-Services Public Relations quoted the army chief as saying.

…for laying life in the line of duty defending the motherland.

“No threat can deter resolve of a Nation which is united, resilient and honours its heroes” COAS. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/W0qlR1eaV4 — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) September 15, 2020

Earlier on Sep 3, three soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred and four personnel wounded as a patrolling vehicle hit a local-made landmine in North Waziristan.

Read More: Three soldiers martyred as vehicle hits landmine in North Waziristan

The spokesperson of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that a patrolling vehicle of Pakistan Army hit a landmine in North Waziristan. It added that Lt Nasir Hussain, Naik Muhammad Imran and Sepoy Usman Akhtar were martyred in the landmine blast, whereas, four personnel sustained injuries.

Comments

comments