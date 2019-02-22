RAWALPINDI: Amid the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India in the wake of the Pulwama incident, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the restive Line of Control (LoC) on Friday, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said the army chief reviewed state of preparedness of the troops deployed there and lauded their high morale.

“Pakistan is a peace loving country but we will not be intimidated or coerced. Any aggression or misadventure shall be paid back in same coin”, said Gen Bajwa.

Earlier today, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor warned India of retaliation if it chooses to attack Pakistan or opt for any sort of aggression against the country.

Addressing a press conference, DG ISPR responded to India’s war threats after the February 14 Pulwama attack by saying that India has this habit of blaming Pakistan after terror attacks in Occupied Kashmir or in its own territory without evidence but if the eastern neighbour tries to initiate war Pakistan’s valiant “forces won’t be surprised but will surprise you (India)”.

Recalling the history of bilateral relations between two arch-rivals since the creation of Pakistan in 1947, the DG mentioned multiple Indian misadventures from time to time on the country’s eastern border.

