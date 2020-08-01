RAWALPINDI: COAS visited troops deployed on frontlines along the Line of Control (LoC) in Khuiratta Sector, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

COAS spent time with troops on Eid day, commended their high morale, operational readiness & continuous vigil being maintained along the LOC.

While interacting with troops, COAS said, ‘Eid-ul-Azha epitomises the essence of unconditional sacrifice. No one understands this spirit of sacrifice better than a soldier. Let us also reiterate our pledge to always stand by our Kashmiri brethren braving Indian atrocities for their right of self-determination despite all odds.’

COAS said that the armed forces are aware of the enemy’s design to destabilise our country and this region. Pak Army is fully prepared and capable of thwarting any such covert or overt undertakings.

The army chief also visited AFIC and NIHD where he performed earth breaking of NEPCARD where indigenous research on heart diseases will be carried out including their preventive measures.

Appreciating contributions of Army Medical Corps, COAS said that AFIC and NIHD being state-of-the-art facility is providing high quality medical care at National level.

He especially lauded the contributions of doctors and healthcare workers as frontline soldiers against COVID 19 pandemic.

