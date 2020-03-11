Web Analytics
COAS pays glowing tribute on martyrdom of Wing Commander Noman Akram

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday paid glowing tribute on the martyrdom of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Wing Commander Noman Akram when F-16 jet crashed near Islamabad’s Shakarparian area.

A statement of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) read, “COAS paid glowing tribute on shahadat of brave heart Wing Commander Noman Akram in the line of duty.”

The army chief said, “Laying one’s life is the ultimate sacrifice one can make for defence of the motherland. May his soul rest in peace. My thoughts and sincere prayers for the bereaved family.”

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Wing Commander Noman Akram embraced martyrdom on Wednesday when the fighter jet crashed near Islamabad’s Shakarparian area.

According to PAF, the F-16 jet crashed near the Chand Tara area while rehearsing for the March 23 Parade. Police and rescue officials reached the crashed site and cordoned off the area.

A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident, said PAF spokesperson.

