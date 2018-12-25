Web Analytics
Coast guards foil bid to smuggle 75kg ice drug in Balochistan

QUETTA: Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle 75 kilogram crystal methamphetamine (ice) and apprehended a suspect in Balochistan.

According to the PCG spokespersons, the officials, on a tip-off, conducted raid at a vehicle on Shah Jahan Road and seized 75 kg crystal ice and took a suspect into custody.

The spokesperson said that the recovered ice is said to be worth $0.6 million in international market. Law enforcement agencies are investigating the suspect for further information and conducting raids to arrest his accomplices, he concluded.

Large number of students in Islamabad use ‘crystal meth’: Shehryar Afridi

It is pertinent to mention here that State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi on December 18, had said that a large of students in Islamabad were taking ‘crystal myth’.

“Score of students belonging to big schools of Islamabad use crystal meth, those involved in the business will be given exemplary punishment,” said the minister while addressing a presser in the federal capital today.

 

