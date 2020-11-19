Coast Guards seize drugs, Iranian diesel in Balochistan raids

WINDAR: Pakistan Coast Guards seized drugs and smuggled diesel in raids in Balochistan and arrested three accused, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Pakistan Coast Guards at Khari check post near Windar in Balochistan recovered seven kilograms of crystal from two passengers and 8.5 KG hashish from a passenger in two coaches arriving from Quetta.

In another raid in Daam area near Windar, the Coast Guards recovered 51,000 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel while patrolling in the area, a spokesperson of the PCG said.

Seized consignments of drugs have an estimated value of Rs 270 million in the international market, PCG spokesman said.

The coast guards have taken drugs and smuggled diesel in its custody and further interrogating the arrested persons, according to the spokesman.

