Coast Guards seize large haul of Hashish from Pasni

KARACHI: Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized a large haul of hashish from Pasni in Balochistan, citing a spokesman, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Coast Guards in an operation recovered 2192 kilograms consignment of the drug from Pasni. The cost of the captured high quality hashish in the international market was estimated upto staggering Rs 3.63 billions, the PCG spokesperson said.

Earlier, in July the Coast Guards had recovered drugs worth upto Rs62 million in separate raids.

In the first raid the law enforcement authorities intercepted a suspicious vehicle at Winder Checkpost and during search recovered 25kg of hashish from the possession of four women.

The women were taken into custody. In another action, the authorities recovered 12 kilograms of hashish from a woman travelling via passenger coach.

In April 2019, Pakistan Coast Guards in a raid at Old Marine (Jiwani) area in Balochistan coastal belt seized 350 kilogrammes of hashish, which was buried along the Jiwani beach.

The cost of the captured high quality hashish in the international market was estimated upto Rs 3.45 billion.

The drug consignment was likely to smuggle out of the country, officials said.

Comments

comments