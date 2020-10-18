Coconut oil factory catches fire in Karachi’s Korangi

KARACHI: Two fire fighting vehicles were busy in dousing fire after a blaze erupted in a coconut manufacturing factory in Karachi’s Korangi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, the fire engulfed another LED Bulb manufacturing factory, however, it will be brought into control soon.

Earlier on Saturday morning, a huge fire had erupted at a factory in Karachi’s SITE area. Fire brigade vehicles had managed to extinguish the fire after the hours-long battle that had been declared a third-degree fire. Television footage showed plumes of black smoke rising from the industrial unit.

Read: Six labourers die after falling into factory’s chemical tank in Karachi

A person is said to have sustained burn wounds in the fire incident. As per initial reports, a short circuit triggered the blaze, the police said and added no loss of life has been reported.

The factory’s owner had said firefighters arrived late despite being called in no time. He had added all workers were evacuated to a safe place immediately after the fire broke out. The fire incident follows on the heels of a massive fire that badly damaged a factory and engulfed another unit closeby inside the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in Landhi on Friday morning.

