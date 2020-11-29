Coin removed from man’s nose after being stuck for more than 50 years

A man has finally had a coin removed from his nose after it was stuck for more than 50 years.

The 59-year-old unnamed Russian man was aged just six when he wedged the money into his right nostril. He was ‘too scared’ to tell his ‘strict’ mother about it.

Interestingly, he forgot about the piece of money for almost five decades until he was compelled to visit a hospital recently due to a breathing problem from his right nostril.

When doctors at the hospital scanned the man’s nostril, they found an unexpected blockage in the nasal passage. According to the medical reports, Rhinoliths (stones in the nasal cavity( had formed around the coin.

Fortunately, the doctors were able to carry out an endoscopic surgery to remove the stones and the coin from the man’s nose. Once it was extracted, the piece of money was identified as a Soviet one kopek coin, according to LadBible.

“We operated on Friday and he was discharged on Monday. He has regained full nasal breathing,” otorhinolaryngologist Elena Nepryakhina said.

