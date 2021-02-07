Cold and dry weather expected in most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD: Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while, very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a report on Sunday.

According to the weather report, fog is likely to prevail in few areas of northeastern Punjab during the morning hours.

A spell of fair weather with cool nights continuing in Karachi as minimum temperature today recorded at 10.5º Celsius. The mercury could soar to 30º Celsius in daytime today, according to the weather report.

In the port city 51 percent humidity recorded in the morning. The Northeasterly winds are blowing in the metropolis.

A wave of severe cold continued in Northern Areas as well as in northern districts of Balochistan.

Minimum Temperature: The mercury dropped to minus-12 at Leh, minus-09 at Astore, minus-08 at Gopis, minus-

