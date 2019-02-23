Cold and dry weather in parts of country, sporadic rainfall in GB region

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a cold and dry weather in Karachi and other parts of the country, while rain and thunderstorm at some places in Gilgit-Baltistan region with snowfall over hills, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The continental air prevails in most parts of the country today, the met office said in its forecast on weather.

Dark clouds hovering over Upper Dir, while the spell of snowfall in Lower Dir comes to an end. The mercury goes down in the city. People clearing snow from roads and streets on the self-help basis.

After a spell of snowfall temperature further plunged to extreme cold in Shangla and Buttgram.

Foggy conditions and extreme cold reemerged in Punjab restricting the visibility range in plains. The fog restricted visibility in Narowal, Shakargarh, Lar, Basti Malook and Lodhran.

The Lowest Minimum temperatures in the country were recorded at Kalam -12°C, Astore -08°C, Bagrote, Skardu -07°C, Gupis, Malamjabba, Parachinar -05°C, Drosh, Mirkhani -03°C, Dir, Quetta, Chitral -02°C, Murree -01°C.

Kalam received 14 inch snowfall, Skardu five inch and Malamjabba and Chitral four inch snowfall on Thursday.

Pakistan received rainfall across the country with heavy rains in two districts of Balochistan province that claimed a number of lives and the authorities have to declare emergency to meet the serious situation.

