Cold and dry weather prevails across country

KARACHI: The met office has forecast a cold and dry weather in Karachi and other parts of the country, while rain and thunderstorm in northern areas and Azad Kashmir with snowfall over hills, ARY News reported on Friday.

The continental air will prevail in most parts of the country today, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its prediction on weather.

Foggy conditions re-emerge at highways in Lahore, Manga Mandi, Patoki, Renala Khord, Okara, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur and Ahmedpur East in Punjab.

Intense cold weather reported at Quetta and Kalat in Balochistan. The temperature goes down to minus three (-3) at Ziarat.

Kalam received 14 inch snowfall, Skardu five inch and Malamjabba and Chitral four inch snowfall.

The mercury went down to Kalam -12°C, Kalat -07°C, Parachinar, Bagrote -06°C, Malamjabba -05°C, Skardu, Gupis-04°C, Astore, Quetta, Hunza -03°C, Drosh, Zhob, Chitral and Dir -02°C.

Several areas of the country received rainfall in last 24 hours. In Punjab Murree 32mm, Hafizabad 20, Mangla 11, Jhelum 10, Rawalpindi at Chaklala 09 and Shamsabad 01, Sialkot 07, Islamabad(Zero Point 03, Saidpur 01mm), Narowal 03, Gujrat 02, Lahore 02 and Faislabad 01mm.

In Kashmir Rawalakot and Gari dupatta received 33mm rainfall, Muzaffarabad, Kotli 24mm. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwan 24 mm rainfall recorded at Pattan, 22 at Balakot, Kakul 17mm, Mirkhani 10, Malamjabba 05, Chitral 04. Gilgit-Baltistan Astore received 16mm rainfall, Skardu 14mm, Gilgit 07mm, Bagrote 05mm.

