Cold and dry weather prevails in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Thursday, while very cold in northern parts, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather report.

Kalam remained coldest place of the country with minus 16°Celsius temperature.

Fog is likely to prevail in south and central Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of Balochistan, while very cold in Quetta, Kalat and Ziarat, the met office said.

In Punjab fog is likely to prevail in Rawalpindi, Multan, Khanewal, Toba Tek Singh, Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujarnwala, Narowal, Lahore, Hafizabad, Okara and Rahim Yar Khan during night and morning.

Most areas of Sindh will experience cold and dry weather, while fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh.

Fog is likely to prevail in Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera and Kohat during night and morning .

The weather will remain very cold in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan region on Thursday.

Lowest minimum temperatures recorded at Kalam -16°Celsius, Skardu -12°C, Astore -10°C, Gupis, Bagrote, Malamjabba -09°C, Parachianr -08°C, Kalat -07°C, Dir, Rawlakot, Hunza -06°Celsius, Dalbandin, Kakul, Murree -04°C, Mirkhani, Chitral and Quetta -03°Celsius.

