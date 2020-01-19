Cold and dry weather prevails in most parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas and north Balochistan, the met office said in its weather forecast for Sunday.

Fog is likely to prevail in plains of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

Fog is likely to engulf Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Jhang, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Okara and Sahiwal during morning and night, while Rain and light snowfall is expected in Murree and its surrounding areas during the period.

The visibility range in Lahore reached near zero as fog engulfed the city and its adjoining areas affecting traffic flow.

Light fog is likely to prevail in Sukkur, Jaccobabad and Larkana in Sindh during morning and night hours.

In Karachi minimum temperature recorded at 09.5ºCelsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 24-26 degree. In a cold and dry weather humidity will remain between 30-40 percent in the morning and 10-20 percent in the evening today.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while very cold in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Mansehra and Abbottabad.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of Balochistan on Sunday, while very cold in Quetta, Zhob, Mastung, Kalat, Ziarat, Qilla Saifullah and Chaman.

Skardu remained the coldest place of Pakistan on Sunday with minimum temperature dropped to minus 19.5 degree Celsius.

