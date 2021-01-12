KARACHI: Met Office recorded minimum temperature at 6.6º Celsius in Karachi on Tuesday morning, as Mercury continues to remain in single digit for last almost two weeks in the metropolis.

A weather official has predicted that the cold spell in Karachi will continue till January 16.

The mercury dropped to 6.6º Celsius in the wee hours of Tuesday morning under the influence of cold northern winds, and this weather pattern is likely to last till January 16, a met official said.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a weather report predicted cold and dry weather in the city with 46 percent humidity. Northerly/Northeasterly winds are blowing in the city with six kilometres per hour speed.

Maximum temperature in daytime could go as above as 27º Celsius today, according to the met office.

The cold weather spell in Karachi will likely to last for few more days, the PMD said.

Karachi had recorded its coldest night in last 10 years when the mercury dropped to 5.6°Celsius on the new year night between Thursday and Friday.

According to the met department, the temperature will hover between 6°Celsius to 8°C in coming days.

Dense fog prevails in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country while very cold in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan.

Minimum temperature was recorded minus -14 Celsius at Leh and Kalat, while minus -13 at Skardu and Astore, minus 12 in Gopis, minus -09 in Quetta, minus 08 at Kalam, Hunza and Bagrote and minus 06 in Parachinar.

