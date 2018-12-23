Cold spell continues in most parts of country

KARACHI: Mainly cold and dry weather continued in most parts of the country with minimum temperature minus 11 degree Celsius recorded in Skardu, the Met office report said.

Cold to very cold weather reported in Northern Areas and Balochistan.

In Ziarat, the temperature recorded at minus six, while in Kalat the mercury went down to minus two, the weather report said.

Foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning and night hours. Frosty conditions are also expected in upper parts of the country.

Continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next few days, the report said.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the mimum temperature in Skardu remained -11 Celsius, Gupis -07, Astore, Kalam, Gilgit -06 degree Centigrade, Hunza -05 degree Celsius, Quetta and Rawalakot -04 and Bagrote, Chitral, Dir, Drosh -03 degrees Centigrade.

Comments

comments