Cold to very cold weather continues across Pakistan

KARACHI: The cold wave continues in the port city as minimum temperature recorded at 11.5 degree Celsius on Sunday morning, according to the met office weather report.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier said that minimum temperature likely to plunge by six to eight degree Celsius this week.

Maximum temperature in the city will likely to remain 21 degree Celsius, the weather office said.

Easterly/Northeasterly winds blowing in the metropolis as existing cold wave likely to persist for a few more days. The wind-speed recorded between 16-18 KM per hour today.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts, according to the met office.

A very cold weather continues to persist in Quetta and adjoining areas as minimum temperature recorded minus 3 degree Celsius, while in Kalat minus six degree and Nokkundi minus five degree Celsius recorded.

However, dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

Light rain/snow is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Chitral, Dir, Swat), Gilgit-Baltistan. While frost likely to occur in Potohar region including few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours, the met office said.

A frosty wave will affect various parts of Pakistan from December 25 or 26, resulting in drop of Mercury to one or two degree Celsius to minus-one or two in various parts, the weather office said.

In the last week of year 2020, Siberian winds are expected to enter in the country on December 28 or 29 affecting the normal routine life. The cold wave could break 52 years record of the lowest temperature in the country, accord to the weather forecast.

