Cold wave continues in Karachi after the coldest night

KARACHI: The minimum temperature was recorded at 6°Celsius in the city on Saturday, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its weather report.

Severe cold weather in Karachi is expected to last for few more days after Karachi recorded coldest night it has experienced in last 12 years when the mercury dropped to 5.6°C on the night between Thursday and Friday.

According to the met department spokesperson, the temperature will hover between 7°C and 9°C in the coming days.

Maximum temperature in the city likely to remain at 23 degree Celsius. Winds from the north are blowing at a speed of 8 to 10 km per hour.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. Frost is likely to occur in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday informed that 1st rain/snow of 2021 is expected from Sunday evening (tomorrow) to Tuesday. A strong westerly wave is likely to enter in Pakistan on Sunday and likely to grip upper parts of the country on Monday.

Under the influence of this weather system rain and thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujrat, Sialkot. Narowal Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura and Kasur during Sunday (evening) to Tuesday.

Rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Kurrum, on Monday or Tuesday.

Rain is also expected in Mianwali, Khushab, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Tobatek Singh, Faisalabad and Sargodha during the period.

The met office has warned that heavy rain fall may trigger landslides in vulnerable areas of Kashmir during Monday/Tuesday.

