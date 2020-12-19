Cold wave torments Karachi as mercury drops below 9ºCelsius

KARACHI: The cold wave continues to torment the port city with temperature dropped to as low as 8.3ºCelsius, on Saturday morning, according to the met office weather report.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier said that minimum temperature likely to plunge by six to eight degree Celsius this week.

The weather department has predicted minimum temperature in Karachi on Sunday (tomorrow) between 07–09 ºCelsius.

Maximum temperature in the city will likely to remain between 24-25 degree Celsius, the weather office said.

Easterly/Northeasterly winds blowing in the metropolis as existing cold wave likely to persist for a few more days. The wind-speed recorded at 10-KM per hour today which will likely to increase to 20 kilometers per hour today.

A frosty wave will affect various parts of Pakistan from December 25 or 26, resulting in drop of Mercury to one or two degree Celsius to minus-one or two in various parts, the weather office said.

In the last week of year 2020, Siberian winds are expected to enter in the country on December 28 or 29 affecting the normal routine life. The cold wave could break 52 years record of the lowest temperature in the country, accord to the weather forecast.

