Cold wave likely to hit Karachi in second week of December

KARACHI: The met office has predicted a cold wave in Karachi from the second week of December, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Minimum temperature has been recorded 17.5 Celsius in Karachi today as northeastern winds blowing in the city with nine kilometers per hour speed.

The city experiencing partly cloudy weather while a cool night is expected tonight.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the country will witness drastic fall in temperatures from December 15.

A frosty wave will affect various parts of Pakistan from December 25 or 26, resulting in drop of Mercury to one or two degree Celsius to minus-one or two in various parts, according to the weather office.

In the last week of year 2020, Siberian winds are expected to enter in the country on December 28 or 29 affecting the normal routine life. The cold wave could break 52 years record of the lowest temperature in the country, accord to the weather forecast.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country today, the PMD said in its forecast.

The weather will remain partly cloudy with chances of rain (snowfall over hills) in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Potohar region and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, according to the met office.

Fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours, the weather depaertment said.

