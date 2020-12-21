Cold wave persists in most parts of country, temperatures drop

KARACHI: The cold wave prevails in the city as minimum temperature recorded as low as 9.1ºCelsius, on Monday morning, according to the weather report.

The northeastern winds further adding to the cold feeling with the wind speed recorded at 11 kilometers per hour, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

Easterly/Northeasterly winds blowing in the metropolis as existing cold wave likely to persist for a few more days.

The weather is partly cloudy and 43 percent humidity recorded in the morning, the met office said.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts. However, rain (with snowfall over hills) is expected in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours. While frost likely to occur in Potohar region including few plain areas of Punjab during the morning hours.

A very cold wave will affect various parts of Pakistan from December 25 or 26, resulting in drop of the mercury by one or two degree Celsius to minus-one or two in various parts of the country, the weather office earlier said in a forecast.

In the last week of year 2020, Siberian winds are expected to enter in the country on December 28 or 29 affecting the normal routine life.

According to the forecast, the cold wave is expected to break 52 years record of the lowest minimum temperature in the country.

