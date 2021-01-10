Cold weather continues in Karachi, severe cold in north Balochistan

KARACHI: Cold weather continues in Karachi as minimum temperature on Sunday morning remained between 6-8º Celsius, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a weather report forecast cold and dry weather in the city with 40 percent humidity. Northerly/Northeasterly winds are blowing in the city.

Maximum temperature in daytime could go as above as 26º Celsius today, according to the met office.

Severe cold weather in Karachi is expected to last for few more days. Karachi had recorded its coldest night in last 10 years when the mercury dropped to 5.6°C on the new year night between Thursday and Friday.

According to the met department, the temperature will hover between 7°C and 9°C in the coming days.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in Upper areas and Northern Balochistan. Dense fog is expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Minimum temperature was recorded minus -14 Celsius at Leh, while minus -11 in Ziarat and Kalat, minus -09 in Quetta, minus eight in Kalam, minus seven at Dalbandin, Parachinar and Hunza, minus six at Malamjabba and minus four Celsius at Naukkandi, Panjgur and Zhob.

