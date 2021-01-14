Cold weather relents Karachi as mercury moves upward

KARACHI: The cold wave ongoing in the port city for last over two weeks has relented to become less severe as minimum temperature was recorded on Thursday at 9.5 ºCelsius, ARY News reported.

Northerly/Northwesterly winds are blowing in the city as humidity recorded at 87 percent in the morning. Maximum temperature in daytime could go as above as 29º Celsius today, according to the met office.

It is pertinent to mention here that a severe cold spell was continued for more than two weeks in the metropolis with minimum temperature bracketed between six to seven degree Celsius.

Karachi had recorded its coldest night in last 10 years when the mercury dropped to 5.6°Celsius on the new year night.

According to a an earlier weather forecast the cold spell in Karachi will continue till January 16.

The mercury dropped to 6.6º Celsius in the wee hours of Tuesday morning under the influence of cold northern winds, and this weather pattern would likely to last till January 16, according to the report.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a weather report predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while very cold weather likely to prevail in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan.

Dense fog is likely in plain areas of Punjab while frost/fog in few places in Potohar region, according to the report.

Minimum temperature was recorded minus -16 Celsius at Skardu, minus -14 at Leh and Astore, minus 12 at Gopis, minus 08 at Kalat, Hunza and Bagrote, minus -07 at Gilgit and Parachinar, minus five at Kalam and minus four at Dalbandin.

Comments

comments