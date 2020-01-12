Comedian Amanullah shifted to ICU as health condition worsens

LAHORE: Pakistan’s famous comedian Amanullah has been shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a local hospital as his health condition deteriorated once again due to his kidney and respiratory diseases.

Amanullah had spent more than 15 days earlier due to his diseases three months ago, however, he was discharged later from the hospital. Later, he was again admitted to the hospital due to pneumonia 12 days ago.

The comedian had received treatment at the hospital for more than seven days but soon after reaching home, he was brought back the hospital as his health worsened four days ago.

The artist is placed on ventilator due to severity of his kidney disease, said his relatives. Amanullah’s relatives asked his fans to pray for his early recovery.

