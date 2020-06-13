Comedian changes his name to Fire Exit to get famous around the world

A man has legally changed his name to Fire Exit to guarantee his dream of seeing it up in lights.

Formerly known as Deano Wilson, the audio and visual installation engineer from Gosport says he prides himself on his ‘day-to-day’ comedy jokes.

The 39-year-old has legally changed his name to ‘Fire Exit’ to ensure “the whole world will recognise my name”.

His latest stunt, which he believes is the ‘height of comedy’, is to ensure he is known around the world – and he says friends and family have told him he’s done the ‘funniest thing ever’.

The comedian said: “People laugh at me when I say ‘one day I will be so famous, the whole world will recognise my name’.

“So, what better way to do so by having my name in lights in every building, in every country, in every language all over the globe. No matter where you go, my name is illuminated.

“And even when there is power short, emergency backup power keeps my name bright and lit.

Every main building, subway, school, corner shop, everywhere. My name in lights.

“This to me is the height of comedy and stardom. I will prove to all that didn’t believe me that I would be so famous the entire world will know my name. I’m ‘pushing the bar’ as it were.”

