‘Commander’ among four terror suspects killed in Hangu

HANGU: The security forces on Wednesday killed four suspected terrorists, including a militant ‘commander’, during a raid in Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

Sources said the security forces, acting on a tip-off, conducted the raid on a suspected hide-out of terrorists near the Qazi Pump area. All the four terrorists hiding there were killed in an exchange of fire with the security personnel.

Those killed in the raid included terrorist commander Islam who was said to be involved in various terrorist activities, including a bomb blast.

Earlier, on Jan 11, at least two terrorists were killed in Balochistan by the Pakistan army, said the military’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR), intelligence based operations were conducted on suspected terrorist hideouts in the areas of Kalat, Kharan and Maiwand as part of the on-going operation Radd ul Fassad by the Frontier Corp (FC).

Weapons and ammunition including sub-machine guns (SMGs), improvised explosives devices (IEDs), mines, rocket propelled grenades (RPG) and communication equipment were also recovered.

On Jan 4, at least one terrorist was killed by security forces during an IBO in North Waziristan.

Security forces conducted an IBO on a suspected terrorist hideout in Tehsil Spinwam and recovered literature related to IEDs, SMGs , hand grenades, spare magazines and communication equipment.

Comments

comments