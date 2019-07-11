The United Nation (UN) in its fresh report has recommended establishing an inquiry commission by the Human Rights Council (HRC) to conduct a comprehensive, independent, international investigation into human rights violations in the Occupied Kashmir.

The 43-page report published by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva said despite highest number of civilians killed near gunfight sites there was no information about any new investigation into excessive use of force leading to casualties.

It said that no prosecutions have been reported and it does not appear that Indian forces have been asked to re-evaluate or change their crowd-control techniques or rules of engagement.

The report added that around 160 civilians were killed in 2018, which is believed to be the highest number in over a decade.

That the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) remains a key obstacle to accountability, the report pointed out.

It said that the authorities in the Indian occupied Kashmir continue to use various forms of arbitrary detention to target protesters, political dissidents and other civil society actors.

The held Kashmir continues to face frequent barriers to internet access as the authorities continue to suspend arbitrarily internet services.

Meanwhile, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq terms the second and latest report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on rights violations in occupied Kashmir as confirmation of Hurriyat’s stand.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement said that the report again reiterates the grave human rights situation in the valley.

