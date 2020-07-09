Commission to probe fuel shortage, price hike, LHC informed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Thursday that the government is appointing a commission to investigate the recent shortage of petroleum products and fuel price hike.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, who heard the case, directed the government to present commission TORs and the names of persons who will be part of it in court at the next hearing.

The attorney general for Pakistan, OGRA chairperson and PM’s principal secretary showed up in court.

The attorney general informed the court that he met with NA Speaker Asad Qaiser following the court’s proposal to form a parliamentary commission to investigate the matter. The speaker will now consult the premier and the opposition leader, he added.

The chief justice said he feels that some bigwigs are involved in the petroleum shortage. “If anyone tried to hide things, he won’t get scot-free,” he warned.

At the previous hearing, the Lahore High Court had proposed that a parliamentary committee comprising members of the government as well as the opposition be constituted to probe the countrywide fuel shortage.

It cleared that the law will take its course if National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser did not form the committee that, the court said, will carry out a probe into the matter within 15 days of its constitution.

