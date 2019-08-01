Commissioner Karachi calls electrocution deaths in city as criminal negligence

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi has termed electrocution deaths in the city during recent rainfall as criminal negligence and said that the power utility will be questioned about it, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Commissioner Iftikhar Hussasin Shalwani said that in a meeting at Commissioner Office tomorrow the K-electric will be questioned about the incidents of electrocution.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has demanded explanation from the KE about electrocution deaths in city,”We will also ask questions from them and will take legal action,” Commissioner said.

K-electric will also be questioned about 40-hours long outages in city areas during the rainfall, he said.

“When some city agency asked about some work it holds other institution responsible to perform that work,” Commissioner said, highlighting the need of a centralized authority for the city.

He said city agencies had worked in the post rainfall situation in the city and restored the roads for movement.

Shalwani said the city teamws worked to divert the water flow gathering at Saadi Town. The teams also worked at Supre Highway to drain water and still working at Cattle Market and Surjani Town to bring the siuation to normal after two days of heavy rainfall.

The cleaning work of nullahs and drains also in progress and the situation will improve soon, Iftikhar Shalwani said.

The city commissioner advised the citizens to avoid throwing garbage in drains.

Commissioner said that a second phase of rainfall expected in the city and said that the city authorities were fully prepared to meet the situation.

Comments

comments