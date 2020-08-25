Shallwani transferred, Sohail Rajput named new Karachi commissioner

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday removed Iftikhar Shallwani from the post of Commissioner Karachi and appointed as provincial secretary of local government, ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued by Sindh government’s services, general administration and coordination department in this regard.

“Iftikhar Shallwani, an officer of PAS (BS-21), Commissioner Karachi Division is transferred and posted with immediate effect as Secretary Local Government & Housing Town Planning Department Government of Sindh,” reads the notification.

According to a notification, Sohail Rajput has been named new Karachi Commissioner.

The Sindh government also removed Sindh LG secretary Roshan Sheikh from the post following his arrest by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in land allotment case.

Roshan Ali Sheikh was arrested after the Sindh High Court on Monday rejected the bail pleas of Sindh LG secretary and nine others in an illegal land allotment case.

Sheikh and nine other suspects in the case had filed bail pleas in the high court.

The NAB officials also arrested former Karachi administrator Fazlur Rehman and Director Karachi Water Board Naseem outside the courtroom.

Moreover, Sindh government had also finalized names for appointing an administrator in Karachi as local bodies system is set to expire in the metropolis and other parts of the province on 29 August.

The names of the civil society members who are considered for the top slot included renowned architect Dr Noman Ahmed, economic expert Asad Saeed and PPP leader Taj Haider.

