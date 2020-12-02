Commissioner Karachi takes notice of hike in chicken, egg prices

KARACHI: Administrator and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shalwani on Wednesday took notice of a sharp increase in prices of chicken, eggs and ordered a crackdown against profiteers, ARY News reported.

As per details, the commissioner directed authorities to bring down the rates of the poultry items and ensure enforcement of govt rates at all poultry shops.

Action upon the orders, the district administration launched a crackdown and arrested two shopkeepers from the Nazimabad area of Karachi and imposed a fine of Rs55,000.

The crackdown was also launched against profiteers in Liaqautabad town on orders of assistant commissioner, while Rs175,000 fine imposed on several shopkeepers in district East for selling the poultry items higher than the rate set by the district government.

It may be mentioned here that live chicken in the provincial capital was being sold at Rs 400 to 300 per kilo.

