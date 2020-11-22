Commissioner Karachi summons meeting on KCR project

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi has summoned a meeting on Monday to review the steps taken for the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), ARY News reported on Sunday.

The meeting will also discuss the sudden change in the route of the train service.

Pakistan Railways had resumed the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) train service, between City Station to Pipri on Thursday (Nov 19).

It is to be mentioned here that encroachments yet to be removed fully from the Orangi Station to Drigh Road Station along the track of the KCR.

The work for removal of encroachments on the side of the circular railway track was still incomplete, which will also be discussed in the meeting summoned the city’s Commissioner.

Moreover, signal system on the route of the KCR is also said to be non-existent from the Wazir Mansion station to Orangi, Liaquatabad, Geelani and Drig Road stations.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday said that Pakistan Railways has deferred KCR resumption from Karachi’s City Station to Orangi section due to the issue of level crossings and renovation of stations.

“After 15 days the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) route will be further extended by 14 kilometers,” the minister said.

Earlier an official said that 14 stations would not be able to loop the entire city because closing the old railway crossings would create traffic chaos, suggesting overhead passes for the project.

